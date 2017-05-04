Ontario Provincial Police have charged a second individual in connection with an animal cruelty case near Longlac, Ont.

A 45-year-old woman is charged with three offences related to animal cruelty.

On February 7, Greenstone OPP began an investigation into a report of a group of neglected dogs located at a cabin just north of the Lower Flat Rapids area in Ginoogaming First Nation Territory.

Police located 15 dogs at the cabin with various injuries and health problems, including three that were deceased.

The animals were transported to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society for treatment and examination.

Police arrested one of the dog owners, a 43-year-old man, in March and charged him with three offences related to animal cruelty.

At that time,16 additional dogs owned by the couple were surrendered to Greenstone OPP and Thunder Bay SPCA agents and were transported to the Thunder Bay District Humane Society for assessment.