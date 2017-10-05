Thunder Bay police say they've made a second arrest in connection with a reported weekend assault in the area of James and Limbrick Streets.

Police were called to a housing complex in the area at about 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 1 with reports of three people assaulting a 23-year-old male victim, who was taken to hospital.

Police said they've identified all three of the suspects, and one of them — who police identified as a 24-year-old male — was spotted at about 3 p.m. Wednesday walking on University Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

The man is the second of the three suspects to be arrested by police in connection with the assault. The first arrest came Tuesday night at about 7 p.m. in the Limbrick Street area, and involved a 25-year-old man who has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Both of the suspects who have been arrested have appeared in court, and were remanded into custody.