An extensive search operation began Tuesday evening on the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay, Ont., for a person who is believed to have fallen through the ice.

Police said they received a call around 5:15 p.m. from someone who was driving on Fort William Road and said they saw a person fall through the ice on the river.

By the time the driver was able to turn back to check on the person, they couldn't see anyone, according to a news release from Thunder Bay police.

Police, firefighters and other emergency responders were still searching the river as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.