The federal government has announced nearly $9 million to combat an invasive parasite in the Great Lakes, which is capable of killing native fish species.

Ottawa said it will commit $8.7 million over five years towards efforts to control sea lamprey. The money follows similar funding from the U.S. federal government earlier this week.

The eel-like parasite was first discovered in the Great Lakes in the 1800s. It kills fish species like trout, salmon, sturgeon and walleye by boring "a hole through the side of the fish, feeding on the fish's blood and body fluids," explained Marc Gaden from the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

A single lamprey can kill 20 kilograms of fish in its lifetime. According to federal officials, the lamprey nearly decimated the Great Lakes fishery by 1950.

"It's a perfect trifecta of invasion, " said Gaden. "They have unlimited spawning habitat in the Great Lakes. They need streams with a certain type of habitat, and the Great Lakes have tons of those."

"It's an unlimited buffet of succulent fish ...and then there's nothing keeping them in check, and that's the perfect recipe for an invasion."

The money will be used to boost Canada's Sea Lamprey Control Program, federal officials stated in a written release, by funding a new team to do lampricide treatments in deep water areas as well as to allow for more monitoring of the invader and the effectiveness of efforts to combat it.

The funding is also expected to improve physical barriers and dams to block lamprey from migrating further.