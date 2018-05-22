OPP lay charges after alleging children found in speeding vehicles with no seat belts

Two men from the Toronto area have been charged with multiple Highway Traffic Act offences including stunt driving after Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped two vehicles driving more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway.

An officer from the Schreiber detachment, east of Thunder Bay, reportedly saw the two vehicles travelling together on Monday around 10:30 a.m., near Terrace Bay along the north shore, police said in a written release.

The OPP said they also found children in both vehicles not wearing seatbelts.

A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Scarborough, Ont., were charged with stunt driving and failing to ensure a child was properly secured.

The 26-year-old was also charged with driving with no licence.

Both drivers also had their vehicles impounded for seven days, police said.