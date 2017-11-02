Ontario Provincial Police in Schreiber, Ont., are investigating a missing man in the Terrace Bay area.

35-year old Andrew Savage from northwestern Ontario was reportedly last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the Simcoe Plaza.

Police said they were notified on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at around 6 p.m.

Savage is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall, with long dark brown curly hair and beard.

According to a written release from police, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a greyish, blue and white Columbia jacket and a dark blue hoodie which he typically wears with the hood pulled over his head.

Anyone who has seen Savage or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP.