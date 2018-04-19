Schreiber man fined $5K after shooting deer from road, abandoning it

A Schreiber, Ont. man has been fined a total of $5,000 and given a two-year hunting prohibition after shooting a deer from the roadway, and then abandoning it.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said in a media release that the fine and suspension stem from November of last year, when conservation officers received a complaint about a man shooting a deer from Highway 609 in the Quibell area, located in the Kenora district.

The deer was standing on private property when it was shot — the man shot over a fence, and the property was clearly marked with a "no shooting sign," the MNRF said — and the hunter drove away after shooting the deer, abandoning it.

Investigation led to the man being charged. He was fined $2,000 for trespassing to hunt, $1,500 for shooting from a roadway, and $1,500 for abandoning a deer and allowing it to spoil.

Justice of the Peace Daisy Hoppe heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 5.