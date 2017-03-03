A boil water advisory has been issued for the Township of Schreiber in northwestern Ontario.

The water treatment plant in the community on the north shore of Lake Superior suffered a loss of pressure, according to Don MacArthur, the township's Chief Administrative Officer.

"[It] could allow contaminants to get into the system so until we're certain that all the water tests clear ... we can't be 100 per cent certain that there are no contaminants in the water," he said.

Ensuring non-contaminated water requires two clear samples, MacArthur said, adding that the process could take about a week.

A public notice from town hall said the advisory will be in place "until further notice."

According to MacArthur, public health officials are recommending that people should bring any tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it, until the advisory is lifted.