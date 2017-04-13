Thunder Bay police traffic officers issued dozens of tickets earlier this week during a crackdown on drivers not obeying traffic laws in school zones.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to areas of the city where there have been reports of drivers not stopping for school busses with their lights flashing, and also travelling faster than the posted 40 km/h school zone speed limit.

The good news, police said in a media release, was that no drivers were seen driving past a school bus while it was stopped with its lights flashing.

However, there were other issues spotted in city school zones, with officers issuing 42 tickets for speeding and other Highway Traffic Act violations on Tuesday.

Police said the highest speed observed in a 40 km/h school zone was 70 km/h.