Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle collision on Thunder Bay's north side on Wednesday morning.

A school bus was among the vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred just after 9 am at the intersection of Red River Road and Court Street. There were no children on the bus at the time.

Police say a vehicle heading westbound on Red River Road failed to stop at a red light at the Court Street intersection.

The vehicle then collided with the school bus and another vehicle, both of which were passing through the intersection as they travelled along Court Street.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was charged with failing to stop at a red light.