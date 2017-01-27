A possible strike by Thunder Bay's Catholic elementary school teachers has been temporarily averted.

The Catholic school board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) Thunder Bay Elementary Unit — which represents the board's elementary teachers — have agreed to another round of bargaining, the board said in a release issued late Friday afternoon.

The two sides, along with a provincially-appointed mediator, will meet Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The union said earlier this week it was planning rotating strikes at the city's 18 Catholic elementary schools beginning as early as Monday.

The board responded, saying if the a strike happens, it would lock out the teachers, citing concerns over student safety.

Work stoppage temporarily averted

However, in the release, the board and union both assured no work stoppages would take place before or during the meeting days.

"Obviously, both sides are not looking to cause disruption within the system," said OECTA Thunder Bay Elementary Unit president Aldo Grillo. "We're cautiously optimistic we can reach some sort of agreement.

"As always, we're being hopeful, and we'll be back at the table on Tuesday," he said. "Hopefully, both sides are there looking to make a deal and we can figure this out."

The teachers have been in a legal strike position since June 2016.

The major sticking point in the negotiations is how classroom positions are filled when they become vacant.

The union wants seniority and experience to factor in to those decisions.

"We remain optimistic that these negotiations result in a mutually-equitable resolution," Pino Tassone, the board's director of education, stated in the release.