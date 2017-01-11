The new manager of the Scandinavian Home restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont. says she plans to make improvements to the popular eatery, while honouring tradition.

Shelley Simon, who also runs the Silver Mountain Station restaurant in Nolalu, took over the lease of the restaurant from the Scandinavian Home Society at the beginning of January, after the society's board decided that its aging membership could not sustain a continuing role.

"The members had always taken such pride in running [the restaurant]," said board member David Heroux, "but once we made the decision we felt pretty good about it, because it was in good hands. It was turned over to someone that knew the restaurant business and someone that would be able to think, maybe outside the box."

While she plans to put her own stamp on the popular eatery, known as the Scand, Simon said familiar dishes will stay on the menu and the restaurant will remain rooted in Scandinavian history and culture.

The interior of the Scandinavian Home restaurant, also known as the Scand, in Thunder Bay, Ont. (www.facebook.com)

"I'm excited to teach the staff there some new things and new ways of cooking things," she said, "and I'm excited about the Scandinavian culture and learning more about that, because that's lots of really good stuff to play with, and build on."

"I'm changing a lot of things to make them better. Better bacon. Better eggs. Better everything."

'Destination eatery'

Simon said she has already been doing research into Scandinavian culture and cuisine, and plans to build on what's already been established at the restaurant, which has roots dating back to the early 1920s.

Shelley Simon, a chef and the owner of the Silver Mountain Station restaurant, is now also running the Scand restaurant in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Shelley Simon)

Her experience establishing a restaurant at the old Silver Mountain railway station, and incorporating local history into the business, made her a good fit to take over the lease at the Scand, she said.

"I'm learning about the Scandinavian heritage, just like I learned about Silver Mountain," she said, "and the more I learn, the more it will be more a destination eatery."

Patrons can also expect some new menu items, she said, adding that some of the dinner items prepared at Silver Mountain, may soon be available at the Scand as well.

With a bigger focus on dinner, hours at the restaurant have been expanded, and additional staff is being hired. Simon said she is also applying for a liquor license.