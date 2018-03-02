Residents of Red Lake are seeking support as they work to restore a monument to a key piece of the town's history.

The restored CF-DRD Noseman float plane — which has been displayed in Red Lake's Norseman Park for decades — was heavily damaged in a hail storm last summer, said Duane Riddell, manager of the Red Lake airport and chair of the town's annual Norseman Festival.

"Float flying played a key role in the community's development," he said. "The Norseman aircraft was one of the pioneering aircraft to open the region to the population during the gold rush."

The monument, Riddell said, was built from the frame of a Norseman aircraft that had flown in Red Lake. It was restored to "almost flying condition," he said, and put on a pedestal in the park in the town, which is known as the Norseman Capital of the World.

The Save Our DRD Norseman campaign is looking to raise about $50,000 to repair the Red Lake monument to the Norseman aircraft. (Submitted/Duane Riddell)

However, last summer's hail storm severely-damaged the fabric-covered plane.

"The hail was big enough to just pierce the fabric," he said. "That allows for moisture and stuff to get in through the holes, which would cause significant damage to the airframe and structure."

There is insurance on the monument, but the quotes to repair it are coming in considerably higher, Riddell said; estimates put repair costs at about $230,000.

Fundraising underway

About $50,000 still needs to be raised, and fundraising has started, with some events — including a meat draw and a social — already planned. The Red Lake District Publicity Board is also donating some proceeds from its upcoming sportsmen's dinner and dance to the Save Our DRD Norseman Campaign, as well.

"We're going to try and take this project and turn it into a community event," he said. "Bring it down and restore it once again to its previous glory, and put her back up on the monument. That's our goal."

The goal is to bring the plane down from its display within the next month so repairs can start. The wings will likely have to be sent out of Red Lake, but the fuselage can be repaired locally, he said.

Anyone who wants to get involved, Riddell said, can contact him at the Red Lake airport.