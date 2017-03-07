At 70-years-old, Mary McVicar knows how to bring the sass.

"You have to have a little attitude," she says.

McVicar has been dancing with the Sassy Seniors, run through the 55 Plus Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. for nearly a decade.

For the most part, they perform jazz and musical style numbers, but the seniors have also added some new moves to their repertoire, by teaming up with the Army of Sass, another all-female dance troupe.

Members of Army and Sass and the Sassy Seniors onstage together. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The dance style is "a mix of jazz and hip hop technique, in heels," said teacher Stephanie DePiero, "like Beyoncé."

The Sassy Seniors worked with Army of Sass on Monday night to put on a production at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, in support of the Northern Cancer Foundation, as well as a former dancer battling brain cancer.

The seniors performed a routine to Singin' in the Rain, but also didn't hesitate to "bust a move," in a group number incorporating all of the dancers, to the Bruno Mars hit 24k Magic.

Army of Sass is all about "confidence ... class ... and community," says group leader Stephanie DePiero. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"Seeing that group of women from age 18 to 80 all doing the same thing is pretty amazing," said DePiero, "it blows my mind that we can have that age range."

For the Sassy Seniors, it's a chance to raise some money for charity, and to show people that "70 year olds and 70 plus can still dance," said McVicar.

The Sassy Seniors, ready to perform Singin' in the Rain at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on Monday. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"I think it's important to show the people out there that the picture of seniors is not necessarily somebody walking with a cane," said Ulla Ahokas, 72.

"That seems to be generally the message that you get in the media ... that when you hit 55 or 60 you're finished, and it's really not that way at all."