A 24-year-old man from Sandy Lake First Nation is now charged with murder in the death of another man in the community.

Kory Fiddler was originally charged with aggravated assault after Wilfred Fiddler, 49, was found by police in distress on River Road at about 1:45 a.m. on May 6. Wilfred Fiddler was later declared dead at the Sandy Lake nursing station.

According to a written release from Ontario Provincial Police on Monday, Kory Fiddler was re-arrested and charged with second degree murder on May 12.

He is currently being held in custody in Kenora.

The OPP said they are assisting the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in the ongoing investigation.