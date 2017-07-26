A injured bald eagle that couldn't fly has received a second chance at life after a memorable rescue by some compassionate Sandy Lake First Nation residents in northwestern Ontario.

Ella Linklater, who runs Sandy Lake Dog Rescue, said she first heard of the injured eagle a week ago, as she was checking on an injured dog in the community. While there, two other Sandy Lake residents asked if Sandy Lake Dog Rescue was able to handle an injured bald eagle.

"All I said was, well, we can always try," Linklater said.

'He was suffering'

So the residents went to the landfill and captured the eagle using fishing nets. Then they brought it to Linklater's home, and she found out the eagle had been at the landfill for a couple of weeks by that point.

"He was suffering," she said. "I had got a crate ready for him, and I called out to my contact with Northern Reach [Rescue], that's who I deal with doing the dog rescue."

"This was very new," she said. "First eagle we ever had to deal with."

Rescuers attempt to remove an injured bald eagle from a fishing net in Sandy Lake. The eagle had been found in the community's landfill, injured and unable to fly, and rescuers used nets to capture it and bring it to the home of Ella Linklater, who runs Sandy Lake Dog Rescue. They then arranged to transport it to an animal rehabilitation centre. (Submitted/Ella Linklater)

Northern Reach helped contact others who may be able to help, including the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

"She told me what to do, kind of thing, because she was talking to the MNR [Ministry of Natural Resources]," Linklater said. "I had to cover the head with a blanket, and ... there were seven of us trying to put him in a crate and get him out of that net."

"Oh my gosh, that was hard," she said. "I didn't know what to expect."

When the eagle had been freed and placed in the crate, Linklater tried to feed him fish, but he wasn't eating.

"He was really stressed, and he was so scared," she said. "I kept checking on him, though," and by the next morning the eagle had relaxed considerably regained his appetite.

Transported to Kenora

Sandy Lake Dog Rescue connected with a Kenora, Ont., animal rehabilitation centre, and paid to fly the eagle there the next day. He arrived after a one-night stopover in Sioux Lookout, Ont., where the eagle was monitored by the MNR.

Initially, Linklater and her fellow rescuers thought the eagle had an injured wing. But she later learned it was actually a leg injury brought on by fishing line.

A rescuer waits next to a wrapped crate containing an injured bald eagle found in Sandy Lake last week. The eagle was flown to a Kenora animal rehabilitation facility for treatment of an infected leg wound caused by fishing line. The eagle is expected to make a full recovery. (Submitted/Ella Linklater)

"It was getting deep," she said of the wound. "It was a really bad infection in there, also."

"What they did over there in Kenora is that they cleaned it, flushed it out, and he's on antibiotics now."

Expected to recover

The good news is, the eagle is expected to make a full recovery, Linklater said.

And when he does, the plan is to bring him back home.

"Once he's healthy enough to come back, if he can come back, they'll send him back here for us to release him," Linklater said. "I hope that really works out."

Sandy Lake is located about 375 kilometres north of Kenora.