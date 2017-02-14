Valentine's Day is filled with love and tainted by tragedy for Sharon Johnson, who organizes a memorial walk each February 14 for her sister, Sandra.

It marks the anniversary of Sandra's death in Thunder Bay, Ont., in 1992. She was 18 years old.

Organizing the walk was both harder and easier this year, Sharon Johnson said as she traveled the familiar route, past the place where her sister's body was found on Neebing-McIntyre floodway, in the heart of the city.

Johnson's mother is ill and she's been at home in Seine River, caring for her, worrying about the preparations for the ninth annual Valentines Day memorial walk.

Sharon Johnson addresses a crowd gathered at Thunder Bay city hall before the walk that honours her sister, Sandra, who was killed in the city in 1992. (Jody Porter/CBC)

"I didn't want to leave my mom, but I knew that we had to get started on the walk again," Johnson said. "I asked her for permission to come back to town and she kind of gave me that push to just do it again, for her and for my family."

Sandra's absence has been felt for a generation in the Johnson family and fears linger because her murder remains unsolved.

"For my grandnieces, I just hope that they'll know how to keep themselves safe, just by watching the work that I've been doing," Johnson said.

In years past, First Nations leaders who attended the memorial walk in Thunder Bay pressed for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The inquiry became a reality last year, but hearings have yet to begin.

Inquiry off to 'bad start'

Now, Johnson said she's anxious about what happens next, especially after the sudden departure of Michael Hutchinson as a high-profile communications director.

"It's already off to a bad start," Johnson. "So I felt kind of unsure about what's going to happen, how this is going to affect our families."

Johnson said she hopes the memorial walk sends a simple message.

"I hope that people learn to be more respectful of Indigenous women," Johnson said. "That's a need that's always there, it always seems to be there, no matter what we do."

Confederation college student Shai Loyie said the story of Sandra Johnson and the love her sister conveyed for her during the opening ceremonies for this year's walk made her better understand the impact of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

'Extremely difficult'

"Just knowing that it's real and it's extremely difficult to overcome and that it's there in our community, in Thunder Bay," Lovie said.

Indigenous women make up four per cent of Canada's female population but 16 per cent of all women murdered in Canada between 1980 and 2012 were Indigenous, according to the government website for the national inquiry.

Thunder Bay police released a video with Sharon Johnson on February 13, seeking new leads in Sandra's case.

"We believe this case is very much solvable and we really want this family to have closure," Police Chief J.P. Levesque said.