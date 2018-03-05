Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a 28 year-old woman who was last seen Friday on the city's south side.

Samantha Morriseau was last seen leaving Newfie's Pub at about 2 p.m. on March 2, according to a written release issued by city police early Monday morning.

Morriseau is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Morriseau's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.