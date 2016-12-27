Officials with the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay, Ont. say this year's Christmas kettle campaign is one for the record books.

In a press release, the organization said that the annual fundraiser brought in over $216,000 in 2016, surpassing the goal of $190,000.

"On behalf of the people we serve in this community, thank you so much for your generosity," the Salvation Army's Major Lori Mitchell was quoted as saying in the release.

"Together we can help make life better for so many worthy people in Thunder Bay."

According to the Salvation Army, money raised from the kettles goes towards funding services like the organization's food bank and mobile feeding program. Money is also used to help develop programming that will help people who are homeless access and maintain independent living.

Donations appeared to pick up closer to Christmas, as the Salvation Army reported earlier in December that this year's kettle campaign was lagging behind the 2015 fundraiser.

People can still donate until the end of the year, the organization said.