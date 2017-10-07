Thunder Bay's firefighters and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again to make sure everyone can enjoy Thanksgiving.

Firefighters and their families will be providing a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Salvation Army's Booth Centre, located at 545 Cumberland Street N, in Thunder Bay, on Sunday afternoon.

Free to anyone in need, feeling lonely

The meal will be free to anyone who's in need or feeling lonely, said Maj. Lori Mitchell, Thunder Bay Salvation Army executive director.

"For many of us, we take for granted all of the blessings that we have," she said. "And so, for a lot of people, they're just making ends meet, and so to have something special at a time like Thanksgiving is really difficult."

"We just want to share from our abundance to give to people who don't have enough."

The meal wil be served between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. A free shuttle service will run from city hall and the Water Street bus terminal beginning at 11:45 a.m.