Thunder Bay's Salvation Army is calling on spring cleaners to collect and donate any extra linens that turn up.

The agency has launched a towel, sheet and blanket drive, and is accepting donations at its Thunder Bay location.

"By contributing to the ... drive, you are showing the residents of our Centre that someone cares about the most basic of their needs — this goes a long way on their journey to a better life," said Major Lori Mitchell, executive director of the Salvation Army's community and residential services.

In a media release, the Salvation Army said 50 to 60 men are daily residents of the centre, and supplies of bath towels, twin bed sheets and blankets is dwindling due to wear and tear from daily use.



Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army, located at 545 Cumberland St. N.