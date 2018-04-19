Two sought in attempted robbery of Thunder Bay grocery store
Two males tried to steal cash from Court Street Safeway, police say
Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after an attempted robbery at a north-side grocery store.
Police said in a media release that two males caused a commotion in the checkout area at the Court Street Safeway location at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
In the process, one of the men grabbed a 47-year-old female cashier and attempted to take money from the cash drawer. She was able to regain control of the till, and the males fled.
A 54-year-old female employee then tried to block the suspects' exit, but was pushed out of the way.
One of the suspects is described as being five feet tall, with a slim build and wearing black glasses, a black jacket, and a black cap, and was seen fleeing on foot, heading north bound on Court Street.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.