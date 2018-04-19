Two sought in attempted robbery of Thunder Bay grocery store

Thunder Bay police are searching for two suspects after an attempted robbery at a north-side grocery store.

Police said in a media release that two males caused a commotion in the checkout area at the Court Street Safeway location at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In the process, one of the men grabbed a 47-year-old female cashier and attempted to take money from the cash drawer. She was able to regain control of the till, and the males fled.

A 54-year-old female employee then tried to block the suspects' exit, but was pushed out of the way.

One of the suspects is described as being five feet tall, with a slim build and wearing black glasses, a black jacket, and a black cap, and was seen fleeing on foot, heading north bound on Court Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.