Founder of pest control business in Kenora recognized as Young Entrepreneur of the Year

For the past two decades, Northern Ontario Business has been honouring women across the region with the Influential Women of Northern Ontario Awards.

This year, 13 women from communities across the north were celebrated and recognized for their extraordinary accomplishments., including six northwestern Ontario winners who were feted at the annual luncheon in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Thursday, May 31.

Kaija Saarinen took home the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for her business Green and Gone Pest Solutions — a business based in Keewatin (part of Kenora, Ont.) that educates clients on how to safely deal with nuisance animals and infestations.

Saarinen said she's "still in shock" that she received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

She credits the Northwest Business Centre and the PARO Centre for Women's Enterprise for their support of her business venture.