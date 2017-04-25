Former Sandy Lake First Nation Chief Rusty Fiddler is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Sandy Lake, Ontario.

Fiddler is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, according to the Ministry of the Attorney General.

He was arrested earlier this year.

Nishnawbe Aski Police did not issue a news release about the arrest and when asked about it by CBC News a spokesperson for the police service refused to comment on the nature of the charges.

Rusty Fiddler is a former member of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service board.

He's listed as Chief of Sandy Lake on government documents from 2005 and he served as a band councillor for many years.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.