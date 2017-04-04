The head of Thunder Bay's young professionals network is encouraging comedian Russell Peters to visit her hometown, after Peters took a jab at the northwestern Ontario city while hosting the Juno Awards.

"Thunder Bay, I hope you're watching," Peters called out while introducing musician Coleman Hell, who hails from the city, "'cause there's nothing else to do up there."

Not everyone listening was amused, and some Thunder Bay residents took to social media.

Nothing to do in Tbay?@therealrussellp thanks for the shoutout. That was just as funny as the rest of your jokes. #notfunny #Junos2017 #tbay — @ABayfromTBay

"It was one of those jaw-dropping moments for me," said Amanda Bay, president of SHIFT: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network, who was watching the award show at home.

"He's a comedian," she said, "and I'm sure he's said it about a bunch of different cities and communities. But for me this was a little bit of a soft spot because ... when people say there's nothing to do in Thunder Bay, it's one of my biggest pet peeves."

Bay said after some thought, she decided she wanted to use the comment as an opportunity to highlight what the city has to offer, especially given the fact that SHIFT is promoting April as civic pride month in the city.

Host Russell Peters poses on the red carpet ahead of the Juno awards show, Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/CP)

"Initially my reaction was 'did he really just go there?' But then I said to myself, what a wonderful opportunity for Thunder Bay to say, 'hey Mr. Peters, hey Canada, there is a lot of stuff to do in Thunder Bay. There is a ton of stuff happening. Our city is a busy place to be.'"

As proof, Bay pointed to the city's lively arts and culture scene, a growing restaurant sector and of course, the proximity to the great outdoors.

Given the chance, Bay said she'd be glad to tell Mr. Peters all about it.

"I would tell Mr. Peters that there's a ton of stuff to do in Thunder Bay, and I invite him to come on a tour next time he's in Thunder Bay. I will be your personal tour guide."