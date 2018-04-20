New
Coroner's office takes over sudden death investigation on Rupert Street
A sudden death investigation that occurred on Rupert Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., earlier this month will now be taken over by the Ontario Coroner's Office.
Police attended the 100 block of Rupert Street and found a person dead in his home on April 1
A sudden death investigation that occurred on Rupert Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., earlier this month will now be taken over by the Ontario Coroner's Office.
Police said in a written statement on Friday, that results from a post-mortem examination determined to be a Coroner's investigation, with the Thunder Bay Police Service continuing to assist.
On April 1, police attended the 100 block of Rupert Street and discovered a dead person in the home.
They held the scene for several days and were treating the death as suspicious as a post-mortem was conducted that day.