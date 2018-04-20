Coroner's office takes over sudden death investigation on Rupert Street

A sudden death investigation that occurred on Rupert Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., earlier this month will now be taken over by the Ontario Coroner's Office.

Police said in a written statement on Friday, that results from a post-mortem examination determined to be a Coroner's investigation, with the Thunder Bay Police Service continuing to assist.

On April 1, police attended the 100 block of Rupert Street and discovered a dead person in the home.

They held the scene for several days and were treating the death as suspicious as a post-mortem was conducted that day.