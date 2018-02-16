Fewer people in Thunder Bay, Ont., reported investment income in 2016, compared to the previous year, and those that did earned less on average than they did in 2015, according to new data released Friday by Statistics Canada. Fewer people also contributed to registered retirement savings plans.

Just over a fifth of the population, 25,710 people, reported investment income in 2016 — down 4.2 per cent from 2015 — and those earnings dropped 9.5 per cent.

Nonetheless, their investments outperformed the nation as a whole, which saw investment income drop nearly 17 per cent.

Slightly less than a fifth of the population, 19,690 people, contributed to RRSPs in 2016, representing a drop of three per cent over the previous year.

Nationwide, the drop was just shy of one per cent.

The total value of contributions made by people in Thunder Bay dropped 4.2 per cent in 2016.

Nationwide, the value of people's RRSP contributions increased by 3.1 per cent.

Data are based on tax returns filed for 2016.