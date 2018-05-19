Royal wedding dress marks 'tail-end of boho' style, welcomes new trend for upcoming brides

An owner of a local bridal boutique in Thunder Bay, Ont. says the simple yet elegant wedding dress worn by Meghan Markle during the royal wedding on Saturday will set the trend for wedding dresses this upcoming season.

"Right now we're seeing the tail end of this boho [style], so a lot of mixing and matching laces," said Shelby Ch'ng, the owner of Unveiled Bridal Boutique. " I'm really hoping that this trend will help clean the slate for wedding dresses and we go back to a very simple, like 1930's style, where things were trying to be overly simple."

She said although she loved the off-the-shoulder neckline on the dress, she was "a little bit disappointed" overall.

"I thought the dress was a little bit big under the arms and you can see a little bit twisting in the bodice area," Ch'ng continued, "but I don't think you can get away with it with that fabric."

Although she wasn't blown away by Markle's wedding dress, she said the veil was "what stole the show."

Ch'ng said she expects to see more simple, yet elegant dresses this upcoming wedding season, similar to what Meghan Markle was wearing on Saturday during the royal wedding. (Christina Jung/ CBC)

"It was absolutely gorgeous and all the little flowers that were embroidered into it, I love the veil."

She also really enjoyed the "American elements, with the choir singing Stand by Me," as it gave a different feel to the royal wedding than past celebrations.

"I thought that was very charming and actually exactly what the royal family needs at this time," Ch'ng said. "They need a bit of a re-brand, just because they have been always seen as more stuffy and uptight."

Regardless of the attire, Ch'ng said the celebration was full of love as the couple made glances at each other throughout the entire ceremony.

"You could really tell that the two of them really adore each other," Ch'ng said. "It was really nice to see."