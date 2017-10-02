Public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a historic building in the city's downtown south core is now a public health hazard after multiple inspections, and the building's owner is now pondering its future.

The investigation and subsequent orders issued against the Royal Edward Arms property and its owner, Thunder Bay developer Ahsanul Habib, came about after a September 13 complaint about the building's conditions by Thunder Bay police, according to public health documents obtained by CBC News.

Inspectors found depraved conditions throughout the building, Lee Sieswerda, the health unit's manager of environmental health told CBC News in an interview Friday morning. That included debris throughout the building and property, bedbugs, cockroaches, used needles, blood spatter and further damage on the eighth floor.

"The doors had been ripped off and there was evidence in the rooms that they were being used as ... a shooting gallery," he said. "There was even a pigeon living in an open refrigerator."

This picture of a hard-copy photograph, which was obtained from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit by CBC News, shows evidence that drug paraphernalia was found throughout the Royal Edward Arms. (CBC )

A number of orders were issued by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, including that Habib clean up the debris, syringes and bodily fluids, as well as securing the property and all open rooms inside the building against non-residents. Orders also demanded that pest control be done, as well as work completed to deal with electrical and fire safety concerns.

Even though inspection reports from September 19 noted "major improvements," a public health notice was posted on exterior entrances of the building on September 22.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has posted a notice on exterior doors of the Royal Edward Arms building on May St. to warn people entering the building of public health hazards. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

"We'll leave it up for awhile until we're satisfied that there's substantial compliance over a period of time and that there's a plan in place to make sure that it continues to be properly maintained," Sieswerda said, adding that since the orders were issued, the building is cleaner, however action related to pest control, security and safety hadn't yet been met as of September 29.

The notice is so people entering the building, like postal workers, emergency services personnel and other members of the public, know what the hazards are, Sieswerda said.

The health unit's documents noted that at least 30 tenants in the building were served with eviction notices, but Habib said an exact number of tenants he had living in the building is hard to calculate as there were people there essentially squatting without his knowledge.

This picture of a hard-copy photograph, which was obtained from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit by CBC News, shows that debris was found by health inspectors in hallways. (CBC)

Building's future uncertain

Habib, who has owned the Royal Edward Arms since 2015, when he purchased it from the city, acknowledged that when he began to rent rooms in the building last year, he didn't have proper management in place to oversee the property, even though he said he put "a lot of cash" into renovations.

Habib added that he "underestimated" the social issues in the downtown south core and that a few bad tenants let other non-residents in, which caused most of the problems the health unit discovered.

"We probably should have been more careful," he said, adding that he's recently brought in a management company to take care of day-to-day operations and be on-site. "I'm sorry it happened."

Ahsanul Habib purchased the Royal Edward Arms in 2015. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Habib added that he's attempted to treat bedbug problems before.

When he purchased the building from the city in 2015 for $500,000 — after it served for years as a social housing complex run by the district social services board — he did so with plans to turn it into a boutique hotel with other commercial space. The deal was conditional on Habib meeting certain construction and development deadlines.

With the recent turn of events, Habib told CBC News he's reconsidering his long-term plans for the Royal Edward Arms, but he's "not walking away from it." He said turning it into a hotel at this point would cost over $7 million and "I'm not sure I want to put my neck out ... in that area."

Habib said he may have to go back to the city to ask for permission to revise his agreement. Both Habib and the city's manager of realty services said the developer hasn't yet missed a deadline in the original purchase deal.

Residents 'definitely deserve better'

Regardless of the building's future, public health officials said they're concerned that, even though steps appear to be underway to clean up the site, that the building remains clean going forward.

"The residents of that building definitely deserve better than what they're getting right now," Sieswerda said. "There are children in that building ... no one should have to live in conditions like that."

"Certainly not everybody in that building is contributing to the problems that are in there."

The public health notice on the Royal Edward Arms will remain in effect indefinitely, Sieswerda said. "It could go on for quite some time."

"The point is is that we're going to continue to monitor [the building] and demand progress on all the issues that are noted there and ... we're not just taking down the signs the minute that some work's been done," he continued.

"We want to see compliance over a period of time."