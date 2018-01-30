A public health notice has been removed from the entrances to a historic building in the downtown south core of Thunder Bay, Ont., after officials with the local health unit determined conditions have improved.

The warning, posted in September 2017, was so people entering the the Royal Edward Arms — like postal workers, emergency services personnel and other members of the public — were made aware of potential hazards inside, including bedbugs, cockroaches and exposed used needles.

On Sept. 13, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit issued a number of orders against the property and its owner, Thunder Bay developer Ahsanul Habib, and declared the building a public health hazard. The orders called for Habib to clean up the debris, syringes and bodily fluids, as well as securing the property and all open rooms against non-residents.

Other orders also demanded that pest control be done, as well as work completed to deal with electrical and fire safety concerns.

Habib purchased the former hotel from the City of Thunder Bay in 2015 for $500,000. At the time, he planned to turn it back into a hotel with other commercial space, but has since indicated those plans may not be feasible. Currently, the Royal Edward Arms houses a number of apartments.

Since the health unit was made aware of the issues in the building in September, officials said conditions have improved substantially. Pest control was still in progress on a few units as of Monday, but exterminators have "made sufficient progress to warrant removing the [public health notice] sign," Lee Sieswerda, the health unit's manager of environmental health told CBC News in an email.

He also noted that it's not unusual for apartment buildings to have isolated bedbug issues.

A property management company has been in place at the Royal Edward Arms since the orders were issued.