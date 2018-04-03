Roots to Harvest is ready to get growing on its Lillie St. Urban Garden in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The organization, which broke ground on the Lillie St. site last year, has big plans to expand it this summer, said Erin Beagle, the executive director of Roots to Harvest.

"This year, what the community can expect to see in that space, is more of the space being used to grow vegetables," she said. "So we're almost doubling our vegetable production."

"We're [also] going to put in a strawberry bed, which we're pretty excited about."

Many other improvements and additions are planned for the site, she said, including the construction of an outdoor classroom, the addition of bees and the completion of a greenhouse built in partnership with Nishnawbe Aski Nation.

The number of community garden plots at the site, will also grow this year, said Beagle. Those plots are accessible to anyone who would like to use them.

'It's the community's space'

Beagle said since the Lillie St. garden, which is close to one hectare in size, was launched last year, it's been embraced by the wider community. That despite some initial opposition from neighbours who had concerns about such a large garden in the area.

"What we have seen, and this is anecdotal ... but what we have seen is people using that space in positive ways, people telling us directly that they didn't know what it was going to be."

"Some of those people actually have community garden plots now."

Beagle said she thinks people now feel a sense of ownership of the site.

"It's their space, it's the community's space."

Programs for newcomers, adult education

Roots to Harvest, which gives young people jobs growing food on its sites, and runs a variety of programs around local food and urban farming, is also planning to run some new programs at the site this summer, she said.

One is a new partnership with the multicultural association, which will see the organization working with newcomers to Canada.

The other is for adult education students.

"We're running what's called farming for cred," she said. "So it's a credit course for people who are trying to finish up their Grade 12 and it's experiential learning, 8 weeks, to do farming and at the end of it come out with a Grade 12 credit."

Beagle said its all part of Roots to Harvest's mandate to build vibrant, inclusive spaces for learning.

"Our connections to the community have just deepened," she said.