The city councillor for Northwood in Thunder Bay, Ont. says she's been surprised by opposition to a garden project in her ward.

Shelby Ch'ng said she recently received several calls from people upset about plans for an urban garden plot on Lillie Street that would be run by the group Roots to Harvest, in partnership with the Lakehead Public School Board.

"People were upset by what they perceive to be this farm in the middle of the city," she said, adding that some of the main concerns from opponents are that the garden would attract rats, as well as loiterers and crime.

After learning more about the project, Ch'ng said she couldn't pinpoint any problems with the plan to use the private property to grow food.

"I got in contact with Roots to Harvest just to see what was going on. I was thinking maybe they were stepping out of line somehow. But I mean I really, I don't see anything wrong with it," she said.

About three dozen people went to a public event at the corner of Donald and Tarbutt Streets in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Wednesday, to show their opposition, or support for a proposed community garden. (Charnel Anderson)

As for the concern about rats, "it's private property," said Ch'ng. "So are we going to outlaw gardens?"

If Roots to Harvest wants to proceed with some aspects of the urban garden, such as housing rabbits, Ch'ng said it's possible they may have to seek a zoning change down the road, but she said at the moment, there don't appear to be any current issues that would require the city's attention.

More calls from supporters

"It's not government's role to say 'you may or may not have a garden on your property' if they're following all the rules," she said.

While some people are very unhappy about the urban garden, Ch'ng said she's also heard from people voicing their support.

The calls and emails from supporters "hands down," outnumber the calls from opposition, she said.

Ch'ng said she also hasn't heard any negative feedback about gardens run by Roots to Harvest in other parts of the city.