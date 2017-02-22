Roots to Harvest and Lakehead Public Schools have announced plans to create an urban training farm on the grounds of the Victoria Park training Centre, and expect good things to start growing this spring.

The urban agriculture group had to abandon its former site at Algoma Street and Cornwall Avenue in 2016 when the property was slated for development.

The farm, which sits between the Jim McCuaig Education Centre and the Victoria Park Training Centre, provides plenty of opportunity for engagement in the south side community, Roots to Harvest's executive director Erin Beagle stated in a press release.

"This project and partnership with Lakehead Public Schools will positively impact the surrounding neighbourhood and will provide countless opportunities for authentic discovery for students, employment for young people, and will be a great asset for the whole city," she said.

Some of the features of the new educational farm will include:

demonstration and training plots

school gardens

urban farm fields

seed saving garden

perennial berries, wild flower garden and fruit trees

bee yard

rabbit hutch

Last summer, 11 students had the opportunity learn about agriculture through a collaborative Focus on Youth program.

And following the success of their "Farm to Caf" initiative to introduce more local foods in the high school cafeterias, the Get Fresh Café was launched at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute, where Roots to Harvest staff work with cafeteria staff and local food producers to provide students with seasonal fresh food every day.