Ron Chookomolin, Jim Gamble add their names to those seeking Thunder Bay's mayoral chair

The slate of candidates looking to run for mayor in Thunder Bay continues to fill up as two more names were officially added to the ballot as of Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay residents Ron Chookomolin and Jim Gamble have put their names forward to run for mayor of the northwestern Ontario city.

Aside from Chookomolin and Gamble, the list of people now seeking the top elected job also include sitting councillor Iain Angus, along with Kevin Cernjul, Shane Judge and Mariann Sawicki.

Other candidates for council, trustees

Several more candidates have also filed to fill other positions on Thunder Bay city council and various school boards.

In the Northwood ward, Mo El Kahil has applied to run against incumbent Shelby Ch'ng.

As for the school boards, Claudette Gleeson and Elodie Grunerud have put their names forward for trustee positions with the Aurora Borealis French Catholic School Board.

No candidates have yet filed for the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board.

Candidates for the 2018 municipal election have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file.