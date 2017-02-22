The bodies of two men from Rocky Bay First Nation have been pulled from Lake Nipigon in northwestern Ontario after their snowmobiles appeared to go through the ice last week.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a written release that a dive team found the body of 45 year-old Nathaniel Thompson at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Gerald Thompson, 51, was found dead in the lake on Sunday.

According to the OPP, the two men were last seen on Lake Nipigon on Thursday. When they didn't return to the community — which is located south of Beardmore — police were notified the next day.

Provincial police, the Anishinabek Police Service and a helicopter from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry all took part in the search, the OPP said.

That search led to the discovery of a snowmobile submerged in Lake Nipigon on Saturday, police said, along with a second set of motorized snow vehicle tracks leading to another break in the ice.