'Rock Your Mocs!' is the invitation from the department of Aboriginal Education in collaboration with Aboriginal Cultural and Support Services at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The international initiative brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, says Brandi Shorthouse, the department's administrative assistant.

The lunch hour event on campus on Wednesday includes a traditional feast and round dance social.

As well, people across the city are encouraged to slip on their favourite pair of mocassins for the day.

Brandi Shorthouse is helping to organize the Rock Your Mocs! event at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, on Wednesday March 1, 2017. She says it's an opportunity to come together and share food and stories and celebrate Indigenous culture. (Brandi Shorthouse/Lakehead University )

"The idea is to wear your mocassins to school or work for the entire day and its to bring everyone together, celebrate the culture, celebrate the tradition and celebrate everyone coming together to enjoy food, to enjoy each other and share stories," said Shorthouse.

People attending the Rock Your Mocs event in Thunder Bay can also enter a draw to win a pair of mocassins crafted by local artist Jean Marshall.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at the Lakehead University Faculty of Education Auditorium. The Pipestone Drum Group will be performing.