Thunder Bay police officers are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at the Mac's Convenience store over the weekend.

According to a written statement, two females entered the Mac's store on Oliver Road at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25 with their faces covered.

On Tuesday, police released a video surveillance of the two suspects in hopes of having them identified.

One suspect reportedly pulled out a knife demanding ciarettes and cash from the 23-year old male employee, while the second suspect went behind the counter.

They both left the store on foot with cigarettes. There were no injuries in this incident.

Police said, the first suspect was seen wearing black pants, a grey and white hoodie, baseball cap with a red brim and white shoes. While the second suspect was wearing grey pants, jacket and toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or crime stoppers.