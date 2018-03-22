Doug Ford staffers say politician not confirmed to attend Ring of Fire fundraiser

An announcement by KWG Resources for Doug Ford to be the keynote speaker at a fundraising event for the Ring of Fire may have been premature, says the politician's press secretary.

Melanie Paradis, the press secretary for Doug Ford told CBC News the politician has not confirmed his schedule to be at the event on April 5 in Toronto.

Paradis said that Ford's staff wanted to ensure that all stakeholders in the Ring of Fire, including MPPs from northern Ontario would have the the opportunity to be at the event.

The event is to raise funds to go toward KWG Resources and the Missinabie Cree First Nation, creating a transportation authority, similar to a port authority of airport authority, to bring chromite ore from the Ring of Fire to Sault Ste. Marie. Some of the processing of the ore would take place in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to make it easier to sell the final product in the United States.