Doug Ford staffers say politician not confirmed to attend Ring of Fire fundraiser
An announcement by KWG Resources for Doug Ford to be the keynote speaker at a fundraising event for the Ring of Fire may have been premature, says the politician's press secretary.
Melanie Paradis, the press secretary for Doug Ford told CBC News the politician has not confirmed his schedule to be at the event on April 5 in Toronto.
Paradis said that Ford's staff wanted to ensure that all stakeholders in the Ring of Fire, including MPPs from northern Ontario would have the the opportunity to be at the event.
The event is to raise funds to go toward KWG Resources and the Missinabie Cree First Nation, creating a transportation authority, similar to a port authority of airport authority, to bring chromite ore from the Ring of Fire to Sault Ste. Marie. Some of the processing of the ore would take place in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to make it easier to sell the final product in the United States.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.