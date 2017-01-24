Thunder Bay's roads manager says crews are already out patching potholes due to the current January thaw.

Brad Adams said it's very unusual to be starting things like frequent pothole work and clearing out storm drains this early.

Tasks like clearing storm sewers, pushing water off streets and more frequent pothole patching aren't usually done until spring.

"Now we're doing everything from sanding in the mornings, in the afternoons it warms up or some of the sidewalks get a little more sun, so we stop our sanding activities, and then we're into the potholes," Adams said, "we're doing a range of activities typically we don't see until the springtime."

Crews juggling winter and spring duties

In addition to road repairs, crews are using mechanized graders to get as much water off roadways as possible, Adams said, to try and preserve the asphalt when temperatures drop below freezing again.

"First thing is, we try and get the water off the roads, so we're opening up catch basins and hopefully we can get the water drained from those areas," Adams said, "but we do have a product where we can put it into the [pothole] if there's water in there and the material displaces it and packs."

The crews are handling these unexpected repairs while juggling their routine winter duties.

There have been no staff increases to take care of this type of work, Adams said, it's the same group of workers, just spread out doing more jobs.