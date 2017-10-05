A section of Paquette Road and Toms Road in Thunder Bay will be closed Thursday, Oct. 5 due to culvert work, the city said.

The closure will stretch from the intersection of Alice Avenue and Paquette Road, to Granite Road. The city said local traffic will be permitted up to 1027 Toms Road.

The work is expected to be finished by end of day on Oct. 5.

Detour signs will be posted.