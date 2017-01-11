Officials with the Ontario Provincial Police said they laid multiple charges for impaired driving offenses over the holiday season.

Officers conducted more than 120 Festive R.I.D.E Program checks from late November to early January, police said.

In Thunder Bay, police said they charged five people, while three others had their license suspended.

In the northwest, Rainy River OPP laid four impaired driving charges and issued five three-day suspensions.

Two individuals were also arrested on outstanding warrants and several have charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act during that time period.

OPP said they will continue to conduct spot checks throughout the year.