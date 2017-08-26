The 2017 edition of Ribfest has returned to the Lakehead, as the annual festival got underway in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The event takes place at the OLG casino parking lot on Park Avenue on Thunder Bay's north side.

"The smoke, the smell of the barbecue, it just fills up the downtown core, and makes everybody hungry," Jim Comuzzi, the chair of the Waterfront District BIA told CBC News when the 2017 dates were first announced.

The festival started Friday and runs until Sunday.

Professional "ribbers" stop in the city for the event, where they grill up ribs over the course of the weekend. In addition, a number of musicians and entertainers fill out the three-day schedule.

This year's event will also include the Red River Rumble car and motorcycle shows on Aug. 27, with special guest Rachel DeBarros from Velocity Network TV show All Girls Garage.

Other special events this year include a cross fit challenge, strongman competition, and BMX and excavator competitions, in addition to vendors and live music.