The smell of award-winning, fresh-cooked ribs will once again waft through the north core of Thunder Bay, Ont., this summer.

The annual Ribfest is returning to the city, running this year from August 25-27 in the OLG casino parking lot on Park Avenue on Thunder Bay's north side.

"The smoke, the smell of the barbecue, it just fills up the downtown core, and makes everybody hungry," said Jim Comuzzi, chair of the Waterfront District BIA.

"It's a good draw," he said. "It's a tourism thing, situated in an area with Lake Superior and the Sleeping Giant right in plain sight. It's a great area, and it's a great time to really bring people down to our area."

Sixth-annual event

This year will be the sixth-annual Thunder Bay Ribfest, Comuzzi said, and four ribbers are expected to be on-hand, selling their food to the crowd.

Aside from the ribs themselves, this year's event will include the Red River Rumble car and motorcycle shows on Aug. 27, with special guest Rachel DeBarros from Velocity Network TV show All Girls Garage.

Other special events this year include a cross fit challenge, strongman competition, and BMX and excavator competitions, in addition to vendors and live music.

Admission is free.