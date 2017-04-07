The Regional Food Distribution Association has just scored another two weeks worth of free meat thanks to Thunder Bay, Ont., residents who consistently propel it to the top of internet popularity contests.

This is the fourth time the RFDA has earned more than $200 worth of free meat in competitions run by the Ontario Independent Meat Processors.

The non-profit organization, which supports independent abattoirs, small meat processing plants, and butchers, such as Bay Meats in Thunder Bay, runs the contests three times a year, coinciding with Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

People can vote for their favourite food bank on the organization's web site, and the most popular ones each receive the prize.

"It does make a difference," said Brendan Carlin, the RFDA's community services manager. "$250 for some of our kitchen programs can go a long way."

Two weeks worth of meat

RFDA volunteers use the meat to prepare soups and sandwiches for soup kitchens around the city, such as those at Grace Place and the Dew Drop Inn, Carlin explained.

"$250 worth of meat - they can spread that out to a couple of weeks ... at least of soup because they take little bits of it, and they use everything, and then they use the bones as well for soup stock," he said.

The RFDA has never instigated any effort to win the competitions, Carlin said. Instead, he credits "champions in the community" such as Michael Quibell for spreading the word on the competitions and encouraging votes.

"Often we're not aware that it's happening until posts start showing up in our Facebook feed," he said.

Contest rules changing

The meat processors organization, which brands itself to consumers as Ontario Meat & Poultry, began the competition as a consumer contest on Facebook, aimed at familiarizing people with their local independent butchers, explained marketing and communications director Heather Nahatchewitz. But after one winner asked to donate her winnings to her local food bank, the organization decided to change the focus.

Now it aims to connect members with food banks in hopes that members might donate leftover product to them, she said.

The RFDA won the contest for the first time in the fall of 2013 and has won three subsequent times.

The meat processors organization, which primarily helps members with "regulatory and technical questions," is now changing the rules of the contest, Nahatchewitz said, to make it harder for popular organizations like the RFDA to make off with all the prizes.

Food banks will now be limited to one victory per calendar year.