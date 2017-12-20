While holiday hampers are usually filled with canned items and non-perishable food, here in northwestern Ontario for just one day a year, families and individuals get a chance to get their hands on some wild moose and deer meat.

For the past five years, the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have hosted the annual Moose on the Loose Giveaway.

"This is meat that comes from hunters that had made poor decisions," said RFDA Executive Director Volker Kromm, "so every year they confiscate meat from these hunters and they have it processed and packaged according to standards."

Approximately 2000 pounds of wild deer and moose meat were given away to roughly 120 people on Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Kromm said they never know exactly how much meat they'll be able to giveaway, as the amount is determined on the day of delivery and provided to families and individuals on a first come, first served bases.

On Wednesday, Kromm said approximately 120 people waited in-line outside of the RFDA, well before the 9:30 a.m. opening time.

"I thought I would be coming here at 7:30 a.m. and [it would be] lots of time to prepare [but] people were already outside, wandering and getting ready for this event," Kromm said.

Ken Fisher, one of the individuals who lined-up for the moose giveaway for the first time this year, said he waited outside the RFDA for about an hour on Wednesday morning.

"I have some elderly friends that I like to share with," Fisher said, "because they can't go out and get their own moose meat, so I figured this is a good chance to share."

One by one, people got to take home a bag of much-needed protein that only a few can really get their hands on.

Moose on the Loose Giveaway 20171:04

"This is the only time throughout the year that I can obtain this meat," Kyle Tienhaara said.

"You can't buy it from a store, so I enjoy this a lot."

He said although him and his friends waited outside the RFDA for almost two hours on Wednesday, he feels lucky to have been able to get this hands on some deer or moose meat for the past three years.

"Local indigenous food is hard to come by, and some of these people may not have hunted for years and years and when they've left their home community [and] they come to Thunder Bay, this is their one and only chance to get moose," Kromm explained.

Families and individuals got to take home about 16 pounds of meat each. (Christina Jung / CBC)

He said approximately 2000 pounds of fresh wild meat was distributed for this year's Moose on the Loose Giveaway, with everyone taking about 16 pounds of meat home.