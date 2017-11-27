Officials at the St.Joseph's Care Group and Thunder Bay District Health Unit are asking the public to stay away from the Hogarth Riverview Manor or call before visiting after a respiratory outbreak was declared on Monday afternoon.

According to a written statement, the outbreak is restricted to the Lila resident home area and all admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities in this home have been cancelled.

Officials are asking anyone experiencing cold-like symptoms like a cough,fever, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea are asked to refrain from visiting the sites in order to avoid spreading infections.

Visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only.

An up to date information can be viewed at the Health Unit's Outbreak page.