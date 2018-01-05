An outbreak of respiratory illness has hit three Thunder Bay long-term care facilities, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said Friday.

Facility-wide outbreaks are being reported at Jasper Place at 1200 Jasper Drive and The Walford, located at 20 Pine Street.

Roseview Manor's Primrose wing is also experiencing an outbreak of respiratory illness.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled at the three facilities until further notice, and visitors are restricted to family members and caregivers only, the health unit said.

The health unit reminds people not to visit hospitals or long-term care facilities while ill to avoid spreading infections to vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, children, infants and those with other chronic conditions.