Resolute Forest Products vote in favour of new pattern agreement

Employees at Thunder Bay's Resolute Forest Products have reached a new collective bargaining agreement, a deal that serves as a template for forestry industry workers throughout Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Seventy-four per cent of the Thunder Bay employees — all of whom are represented by Unifor — voted in favour of the four-year deal, which is called the Eastern Pattern agreement, the union said in a media release.

It includes wage increases of two per cent in the first two years, and 2.5 per cent in the last two years.

Production workers will see an increase of 40 cents an hour. Skilled trades workers, meanwhile, will get an increase of 50 cents an hour effective May 1, 2018, and another 50 cents an hour effective May 1, 2021.

There were also improvements to the pension plan and benefits, the union said.

The agreement will set the "monetary pattern" for bargaining in other mills throughout Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, although some local provisions may be put in place depending on the mill.

In total, about 15,000 forestry mill employees will be affected by the pattern agreement, Unifor said.

