Firefighters in Thunder Bay, Ont., were called to a blaze at the sawmill owned by Resolute Forest Products Monday afternoon.

The fire started at the facility on Darrel Avenue around 3:30 p.m., when a power failure to the site caused an oil pump in the heating system for the lumber drying kilns to stop functioning, according to fire officials.

That caused the system to become over-pressured and the oil caught fire, the fire department said in a written release.

An on-site sprinkler system was largely responsible for extinguishing the fire, but firefighters stayed on-scene to monitor the heating system until the oil had cooled to a safe temperature and the mill staff were confident there was no longer a danger for fire or explosion.

Mill staff are expected to assess the damage and make necessary repairs Tuesday, fire officials said.