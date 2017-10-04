Thunder Bay firefighters battled a fire in a wood chip silo at the Resolute mill on Wednesday morning. (Kris Ketonen / CBC)

Firefighters were called to Resolute Forest Products' site in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday morning to battle a reported structural fire.

The call came in around 8 a.m. The fire was reported to be in one of the wood chip silos at the facility; early reports indicated that the fire may have been caused by overheating machinery.

Firefighters remained on the scene as of about 10:30 a.m., but reports from the city's fire department indicated the fire was contained, and the focus was on ensuring it was completely out and that no smouldering wood chips remained to re-ignite.

Six pumpers and one aerial truck were dispatched to the fire.

Some of the trucks had been released from the scene by about 10:30 a.m., the fire service said.